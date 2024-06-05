IT Ministry’s Budget Likely to Go up by 30% for FY25

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is likely to get a budget of Rs. 11.82 billion for the next fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

According to documents seen by ProPakistani, the MoITT is likely to see a 30 percent increase in its budget for FY25. Out of the total budget, the development budget is likely to be around Rs. 7 billion.

Under the proposed budget, the Special Communication Organization (SCO) will get a budget of Rs. 6.98 billion.

A budget of Rs. 1.5 billion would be allocated to the National Information Technology Board (NITB). The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will get Rs. 1 billion.

The Electronic Certification Accreditation Council (ECAC) will get Rs. 340 million while the proposed National Digital Council (NDC) and Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) are likely to get a budget allocation of Rs. 500 million each.