How to Watch Namibia vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Namibia will take on Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in their Pool B clash on Thursday with both teams playing their second match in this year’s T20 World Cup campaign.

David Weise’s heroics in the Super Over were enough to get Namibia past Oman in their first match which turned out to be a thrilling low-scoring contest as both teams were bowled out at 109.

Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia already has two precious points on the board while Scotland had shared a point with England due to rain after Richie Berrington’s side got a strong start of 90-0 in their 10 overs against the English bowling unit.

Namibia has three T20 World Cup appearances while Scotland is a bit more experienced at this stage with six appearances in the World Cup of the shortest format of the game.

The left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann has started this World Cup with devastation and he will be a key figure for Namibia in their bowling unit considering he picked up two wickets in two balls to dismantle Oman’s middle order.

George Munsey and Michael Jones will be the key figures for Scotland as both the openers have great chemistry with telepathic communication. Their start from the top of the order will be pivotal for Scotland in this T20 World Cup.

David Weise will lead the Namibian side, carrying the team on his shoulders with his all-round abilities and vast experience in multiple T20 leagues. His leadership will be helpful for captain Gerhard Erasmus as well.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 12.00 am PST.

