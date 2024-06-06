PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Namibia vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 1:57 pm

Namibia will take on Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in their Pool B clash on Thursday with both teams playing their second match in this year’s T20 World Cup campaign.

David Weise’s heroics in the Super Over were enough to get Namibia past Oman in their first match which turned out to be a thrilling low-scoring contest as both teams were bowled out at 109.

Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia already has two precious points on the board while Scotland had shared a point with England due to rain after Richie Berrington’s side got a strong start of 90-0 in their 10 overs against the English bowling unit.

Namibia has three T20 World Cup appearances while Scotland is a bit more experienced at this stage with six appearances in the World Cup of the shortest format of the game.

The left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann has started this World Cup with devastation and he will be a key figure for Namibia in their bowling unit considering he picked up two wickets in two balls to dismantle Oman’s middle order.

George Munsey and Michael Jones will be the key figures for Scotland as both the openers have great chemistry with telepathic communication. Their start from the top of the order will be pivotal for Scotland in this T20 World Cup.

David Weise will lead the Namibian side, carrying the team on his shoulders with his all-round abilities and vast experience in multiple T20 leagues. His leadership will be helpful for captain Gerhard Erasmus as well.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 12.00 am PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

