Over 10,000 Liters of Smuggled Iranian Diesel Seized in Balochistan

Over 10,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel has been seized in Uthal City, Balochistan.

In a recent operation against diesel smuggling, Pakistan Coast Guards cracked down on illicit activities at the Naka Khari checkpost in Uthal, Balochistan. Authorities confiscated 10,370 liters of Iranian diesel during the operation.

ALSO READ Petroleum Sales Surge to Highest Level in 9 Months

During a routine inspection, the smuggled diesel was found concealed within compartments of a passenger coach at the Naka Khari checkpost.

Both the owner and driver of the coach are now facing legal action for trying to smuggle such a big load of fuel into the country.