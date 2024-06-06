PPIB Urges State Bank to Release $758 Million for IPP Payments

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 12:14 pm

The Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide $758 million to pay back investors who financed power projects mostly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This was requested by Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza in a letter to SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed a few days before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, reported Business Recorder.

ALSO READ

The PPIB MD shared his concerns regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) who had complained about delays in getting the central bank’s approval to convert Pakistani Rupees to US Dollars. He said such delays are preventing IPPs from paying back to lenders, coal suppliers, and contractors. The power producers have asked PPIB to help resolve these issues to keep their projects running smoothly.

The following table summarizes the pending payments for several IPPs in their respective currency components:

IPP Pending Dues (USD/CNY/GBP/EUR)
China Hub Power $24,867,288 CNY 3,008,701
Port Qasim Electric Power Ltd $132,253,295
Huaneng Shandong (Sahiwal) $317,667,142 CNY 92,311,593
Engro Powergen Thar $77,963,601 € 1,098,558
Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co. Ltd $117,174,258
Pak-Matiari Transmission Co. Ltd $3,600,000 CNY 101,400
Thal Nova Power Thar Limited $30,585
Karot Power Limited $19,686 CNY 317,721
Attock Power Gen Limited € 3,481,468
Uch Power (Pvt.) Limited $17,133,765
Uch-II Power (Pvt.) $11,302,732
Rousch Power Limited $9,555,504 € 110,776
Hawa Power Limited $3,764,509
Jhimpir Power Limited $18,941,209
AJ Power Limited $212,586
FFC Energy Limited € 222,352
Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd CNY 380,050
Metro Power Company Ltd $898,001 CNY 898,001 £ 4,172
Gul Ahmed Wind Power Limited $2,089,724
Tenega Generasi Limited $23,232
Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt. Ltd $564,670
Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pak Ltd CNY 10,739
Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Ltd-A € 11,048 £ 2,296
Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Ltd-B € 11,048 £ 2,296
Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Ltd-C € 11,048 £ 2,296
DIN Energy Ltd $925,284

ProPK Staff

lens

>