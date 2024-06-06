Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down on Expired Food Items

The Punjab Food Authority has intensified its field operations. Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin announced that food safety teams have raided and sealed units involved in packaging and selling expired items.

During a Transformer Chowk Shah Alam Market raid, authorities confiscated 3,400 kg of expired spices, 2,620 kg of kheer, 400 kg of Ispaghoul, 1,400 kg of spice bags, and 1,000 kg of packaging material.

Minister Yasin revealed that expired food items were being repackaged under well-known brand names. The operation was prompted by the absence of necessary records and documentation. These expired items were intended for distribution to small and large shops and hotels in Lahore and surrounding areas after being attractively repackaged.

The Punjab Food Authority’s efforts have prevented the spread of counterfeit food items, safeguarding the health of Lahoris. The minister also mentioned stringent actions against hotels using substandard raw materials. A special meat safety task force is conducting morning inspections and strict monitoring of various city routes. Additionally, strict restrictions have been imposed on the sale of adulterated milk, diseased meat, and other counterfeit items.