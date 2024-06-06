Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Decide Eid ul Adha Date on Friday

As Pakistanis prepare for Eid ul Adha, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene tomorrow (Friday) to see the Zil Hajj moon, which will determine the date for the Eid holidays.

The state broadcaster reported that the meeting would be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid ul Adha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, following the sighting of the moon that marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hajj.

ALSO READ More Routes for People’s Bus Service Launched in Karachi

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz informed that the new moon would be born at exactly 5:38 pm. “There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be more than 26 hours old,” he added. This statement indicates a high probability that the moon will be visible, setting the stage for the announcement of the Eid ul Adha date.

With Eid ul Adha fast approaching, cattle markets have sprung up in various areas, allowing people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for the ritual sacrifice. One of the largest markets in Karachi has been established in Taiser Town at the Northern Bypass, providing a centralized location for animal trading.

To facilitate transactions, the management of the Karachi cattle market has set up ATMs and temporary branches of major banks. This move ensures that buyers can easily withdraw money to purchase their sacrificial animals, making the process more convenient and secure.

As the nation eagerly awaits the moon sighting announcement, preparations for Eid ul Adha continue in full swing, with families ready to observe the festival’s traditions and religious significance.