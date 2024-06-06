News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

More Routes for People’s Bus Service Launched in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 4:46 pm

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a meeting addressing Karachi’s public transport issues, announced the introduction of new routes for the People’s Bus Service.

The meeting, attended by Karachi’s elected MPAs, the deputy mayor, and other officials, decided to expand the bus service routes in Malir, Kemari, Lyari, and District West.

Sharjeel Memon highlighted the government’s dedication to improving public transport to better serve Karachi residents.

In a previous meeting, the transport department provided a detailed briefing on the progress of various projects, including the construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, traffic signals, and the reconstruction of bus terminals.

Plans for a U-turn for the People’s Bus Service were also discussed. To alleviate traffic congestion in central Hyderabad a new parking plaza is planned.

Furthermore, the transport minister received updates on the construction of eight bus terminals, which are set to become operational by June.

>