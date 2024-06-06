Toyota to Export Locally Assembled Vehicles to Europe

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the manufacturer of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, will export 50 locally assembled Toyota Revo, Fortuner, and Toyota Corolla Cross cars to Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Sweden, and Norway).

This was revealed by Toyota Pakistan’s CEO Ali Asghar Jamali during a media briefing. He also revealed plans to export human resources to Japan.

They expect to generate $1.5 million in foreign exchange from this shipment. Jamali further stated that these vehicles are priced 15-20 percent above cost due to high tariffs in the export markets.

Moreover, as per the CEO, the company has also exported 150 workers to Japan, expecting to earn between $2 million and $2.5 million. “We are targeting 100 more workers in the next 10 months which would double the earnings,” he added.

He highlighted the losses Japanese and Chinese car assemblers are expected to incur. He said the industry has called on the government to assist local manufacturers by negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with potential countries, especially in Africa, in consultation with industry stakeholders.

Jamali mentioned the need for government support, a favorable business environment, and stable policies to enhance export potential through localizing raw material production and achieving economies of scale.