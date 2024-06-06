Windows 10 to Get New Features and Improvements Again

Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 in October 2025, meaning it will no longer get any updates, including security patches. It remains the most used version of Windows to this day and will continue to get new features and more until its death.

Microsoft has announced that its Windows Insider Beta Channel is opening once again, specifically for PCs that still operate on Windows 10. This channel will be utilized to trial “new features and more improvements to Windows 10 as needed.”

Regardless of whether their PCs qualify for Windows 11, users can join the Windows 10 Beta Channel. However, if a PC meets the requirements for Windows 11, registering for the less stable Dev or Canary channels will upgrade the system to Windows 11.

The features developed on this Beta Channel will reach the public version of Windows 10 through the 22H2 update, the final major annual update for the operating system. Not every feature Microsft tests on the beta channel will make it to the consumer version of Windows 10 and some will only arrive “when they’re ready.”

Microsoft has clarified that participation in the beta program does not extend support for Windows 10. The only method to continue receiving security updates for Windows 10 after 2025 is to subscribe to the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Although Microsoft intends to make these updates available to individual users, it has yet to announce the price. For businesses, the cost will be up to $61 per PC for the first year of updates, whereas educational institutions will pay as little as $1 per PC.

