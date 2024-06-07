Confusion About Summer Vacations in Islamabad Finally Comes to an End

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 7, 2024 | 11:33 am

In a perplexing turn of events, the summer vacation schedule in Islamabad became a subject of dispute between the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The confusion stemmed from a notification issued by the FDE, declaring summer vacations from June 10 to July 31.

However, amidst conflicting statements, an FDE official denounced the notification as fake, while a counterpart from the Ministry of Federal Education affirmed its authenticity.

The conflicting stances between the FDE and the Ministry of Federal Education left parents, students, and educational institutions in a state of uncertainty.

In an attempt to quell the confusion, a new notification has been issued, reiterating the dates for summer vacations as June 10 to July 31.

“The competent authority i.e, the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is pleased to announce that summer vacations for all the educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall commence from 10-06-2024 till 31-07-2024 and schools/colleges will reopen on 01-08-2024,” the notification stated. 

