IESCO Announces 2-Day Power Suspension

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced a two-day power suspension plan, effective Friday and Saturday, to carry out essential maintenance and routine development tasks across several areas within its jurisdiction.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply to various feeders and grid stations will be temporarily halted during specified time frames to facilitate the necessary work.

Friday, June 7:

Time: 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM

07:00 AM to 10:00 AM Affected Areas: Rawalpindi City Circle: Areas within the city circle will experience a temporary power outage to facilitate maintenance work. Ghousia Colony Feeder: The feeder serving Ghousia Colony will be shut down during the specified hours. Rawalpindi Cantt Circle: The power suspension will affect various locations within the cantonment circle. Media Town-I Feeder: Consumers connected to the Media Town-I feeder should expect a temporary disruption in their power supply.



Saturday, June 8:

Time: 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM

07:00 AM to 10:00 AM Affected Areas: Rawalpindi City Circle: Continued maintenance activities will affect the power supply in the city circle. E-Block Feeder: The E-Block feeder will be offline during the maintenance window. Rawalpindi Cantt Circle: Further maintenance will necessitate a power cut in the cantonment circle areas. S.Garden-I Feeder: The feeder servicing S.Garden-I and adjacent areas will be affected. Adjoining Areas: Additional nearby regions may experience temporary outages as work is conducted.



This planned power interruption is part of IESCO’s proactive measures to ensure the reliability and efficiency of its electrical infrastructure. The company has emphasized the importance of these maintenance activities in preventing larger, unplanned outages in the future.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience during the specified times.