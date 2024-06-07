Engro Fertilizer, FATIMA Announce Big Decrease in DAP Prices

Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) and Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (PSX: FATIMA) have each announced a massive decrease in DAP prices.

JS Global confirmed to ProPakistani that two days after Fauji group went ahead with a substantial rate cut, both EFERT and FATIMA have also reduced DAP prices by Rs. 1,550 per bag and Rs. 1,859 per bag, respectively.

New prices stand at Rs. 11,622 per bag and Rs. 11,390 per bag for EFERT and FATIMA, respectively. Meanwhile, DAP prices for FFC and FFBL stand at Rs. 11,191/bag and Rs. 11,241/bag, as reported earlier.

Last month, it was informed that the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) had agreed to reduce the prices of urea in the country.