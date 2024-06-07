IMF Confirms Talks on New Loan Program Are Underway Virtually

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 7, 2024 | 1:30 pm

The International Monetary Fund will support a homegrown program for Pakistan under a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This was stated by Julie Kozack, IMF’s Director of Communication while briefing media persons.

She stated, “We recently had staff visiting Pakistan. The staff was there May 13th through 23rd. We made significant progress toward reaching a staff-level agreement on a homegrown program that can be supported under a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Fund. Those discussions are continuing virtually”.

ALSO READ

Pakistan has requested a new bailout package of up to $8 billion for at least 3 years under the Extended Fund Facility, with the potential for additional climate financing.

In April, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that he expects to reach a Staff-Level Agreement on a bigger loan program with the IMF by June-July 2024.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>