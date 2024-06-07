Over 100,000 SIMs of Non-Filers Blocked By FBR So Far

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 105,000 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns.

Sources informed ProPakistani that the tax machinery is sending data of 5,000 non-filer individuals to telecom operators on a daily basis.

So far, 18,902 citizens have had their mobile phone SIMs restored after filing their income tax returns.

Last month, FBR set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers.

Leading telecom operators only started blocking non-filer SIMs on May 20.

FBR has so far identified 506,671 individuals who didn’t file their 2023 income tax returns.