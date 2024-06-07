PM Shehbaz Sharif Visits Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen on Wednesday, and met with Liang Hua, the Chairman of Huawei’s Board of Directors, during his visit to China.

The prime minister toured the company’s exhibition hall which featured cutting-edge technologies. He was briefed on Huawei’s contributions in Pakistan over the past 26 years, supporting industrial digitalization and sustainable development through advanced ICT solutions and services.

ALSO READ IESCO Announces 2-Day Power Suspension

The delegation ­­included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Commerce Minis­ter Jam Kamal Khan, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, and Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and Liang discussed how Pakistan and Huawei can work together for the Digital Pakistan initiative, promoting connectivity, safe city upgrade, improving digital infrastructure, leveraging the strengths of Pakistan’s youth, improving their digital skills, promoting the country’s economic and social development, and achieve green growth.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Huawei’s long-term contribution to Pakistan’s ICT infrastructure development and digital transformation and expressed support for the company in its cooperation with Pakistan.

Paving the way for building a Digital Pakistan, Liang said Huawei would like to contribute to Pakistan’s ambitions to build the regional hub that links Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and also to create a digital China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “The CPEC has promoted the common development of the economies of China and Pakistan. I believe that with our joint efforts, the digital CPEC will also be prosperous.” He added.

During the talks, Sharif and Liang also emphasized the significance of local young talent cultivation and shared insights on the ongoing digital transformation of Pakistan in various fields including e-government services, smart education, and smart healthcare.