Private Institutes in Islamabad Also Announce Summer Vacations

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA) has issued a notification announcing the summer vacation schedule for 2024 for private educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The notification states that, in accordance with the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration & Regulation) Act, 2013, all private educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in the Islamabad Capital Territory will remain closed from June 10, 2024, to August 12, 2024, for summer vacations.

This announcement from ICT-PEIRA comes after similar declarations from other provincial education departments. Recently, the Sindh Education Department announced summer holidays for all private and public sector schools and colleges in the province. According to the notification, summer holidays in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Additionally, the Punjab government had earlier announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave. According to their notification, all government and private schools in Punjab will be closed from May 25 until August 15