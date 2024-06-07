Govt to Approve Rs. 16 Billion Climate Change Butdget For Next Fiscal Year

The federal government will likely approve a higher budget ceiling of Rs. 15.87 billion for the Ministry of Climate Change in the upcoming budget, sources told ProPakistani.

It has been proposed to increase the climate change budget by Rs. 11.82 billion from Rs. 4 billion last year to Rs. 15.87 in FY2024-25.

Sources said key priorities include the continuation of the Green Pakistan program, previously known as the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Program. Most of the climate budget i.e. Rs. 15.62 has been earmarked for this initiative.

Launched in 2018, the project has an estimated total cost of over Rs. 125 billion. By June 30, 2024, the authorities will have spent Rs. 29.56 billion on the project. Expenditures for the nationwide tree plantation drive are projected to rise to over Rs. 45 billion in the next fiscal year, sources added.

The new budget includes funding for four other projects under the Ministry of Climate Change. Interestingly, funds to the tune of Rs. 100 million have been allocated for capacity-building and to enhance the ministry’s effectiveness.