RDA Launches Action Against Bahria Town After NAB

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken action against Bahria Town for encroachments, illegal plotting/cutting, and circulating brochures that violate the approved layout plan (LOP) in Phase VIII of Mouza Gali.

RDA also issued notices to the proprietors of two unauthorized housing schemes, Zak City situated in Mouza Harnal, Gujar Khan, and Hoon Farm House located in Mouza Adhwal Tehsil Rawalpindi, for commencing development activities and marketing without its approval.

In a press release, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza stated that notices have been issued to the owner of Bahria Town Phase VIII and two illegal housing schemes.

She stated that these unauthorized schemes are enticing the general public to purchase plots fraudulently, jeopardizing their hard-earned deposits.

She further directed the Director of the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering branch to take immediate action against illegal advertisements and marketing activities. Furthermore, FIRs will be registered against the owners of these illegal housing schemes.

Kinza Murtaza added that the sponsors of illegal housing schemes have been sternly warned to cease the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing schemes immediately. They are urged to contact RDA to obtain NOC/approval for the scheme in accordance with the law.

Failure to comply will result in strict legal action against them.

She further urged the general public to refrain from making any investments in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, emphasizing that it is in their best interest. Moreover, she advised the public to verify the legitimacy of housing schemes by checking the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) before making any investments.