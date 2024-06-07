Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar to End Volatile Week

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) ended the week with gains against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It posted losses against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.07 percent and closed at 278.2 after gaining 19 paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.9 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 50.72 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 94.72 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained 19 paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost seven paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 17 paisas against the British Pound (GBP), 23 paisas against the Euro (EUR), and 54 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Meanwhile, it gained five paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and five paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) in today’s interbank currency market.