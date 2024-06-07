SPI Inflation Spikes 2nd Week in a Row

The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 6, 2024, increased by 0.45 percent due to increase in the prices of onions (33.21 percent), tomatoes (15.34 percent), bananas (4.93 percent), pulse gram (3.69 percent), potatoes (2.62 percent), chicken (1.84 percent), lawn (0.66 percent) and cigarettes (0.41 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 21.69 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 percent), onions (100.37 percent), chilies powder (57.89 percent), garlic (43.40 percent), tomatoes (36.23 percent), salt powder (31.30 percent), shirting (30.52 percent), gents sandal (25.01 percent), pulse mash (25.00 percent), beef (21.86 percent), energy saver (20.53 percent) and sugar (19.85 percent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of chicken (29.00 percent), wheat flour (28.35 percent), bananas (25.69 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (17.05 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.12 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (14.19 percent), mustard oil (9.73 percent), eggs (8.73 percent) and LPG (5.47 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 309.91 points against 308.52 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889-Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518-Rs. 44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.81 percent, 0.70 percent, 0.56 percent, 0.51 percent, and 0.33 percent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include onions (33.21 percent), tomatoes (15.34 percent), bananas (4.93 percent), pulse gram (3.69 percent), potatoes (2.62 percent), chicken (1.84 percent), georgette (1.57 percent), gur (1.45 percent), pulse mash (1.07 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.66 percent), cooked daal (0.65 percent), cigarettes (0.41 percent), energy saver Philips (0.38 percent), shirting (0.33 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.15 percent), LPG (0.09 percent), cooked beef (0.06 percent), milk fresh (0.03 percent) and mutton (0.01 percent).

Item prices which decreased during the period under review include bread plain (3.02 percent), garlic (2 percent), petrol super (1.74 percent), pulse masoor (1.43 percent), hi-speed diesel (1.42 percent), rice basmati broken (1.32 percent), chilies powder national 200 gm packet each (1.31 percent), eggs (0.94 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.77 percent), mustard oil (0.46 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.13 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.06 percent), sugar (0.03 percent) and pulse moong (0.01 percent).