In collaboration with the Qingdao Bureau of Commerce and Qingdao Municipal Party Committee Financial Office, HBL, Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank and SCO Demonstration Zone successfully organized a seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Macroeconomic Policy and Market Opportunities’.

Risha Mohyeddin – Global Treasurer, HBL Treasury, and Global Markets, Cheng Wei – Country Manager, HBL China, Yu Hao – Deputy Director of Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Yang Weiwei – Deputy Director of Qingdao Municipal Party Committee Financial Office, Lin Changhua – Deputy Director of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone, Yu Fengxing – President of Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank, Hou Haibin – Assistant of Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank, and more than 70 enterprises participated in the seminar.

In this seminar of economic thought leaders, Mr. Risha Mohyeddin took the podium, delivering a profound discourse on the topic of ‘Pakistan’s Local Economy, Foreign Exchange Policy and Market Opportunities’.

Mr. Risha Mohyeddin analyzed Pakistan economic status, industrial policy, market demand, capital receipt and disbursement etc., and showed great potentials and opportunities in various fields such as agriculture, energy and information technology, which help enterprises to better position their products and services.

A foundational aspect of Mr. Mohyeddin’s discourse elucidated the transformative potential inherent within Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Through a nuanced analysis, he elucidated how strategic investments and policy reforms in agriculture could not only drive economic growth but also address pressing social challenges such as poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Central to the discussion was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), heralded by Mr. Mohyeddin as a precursor of regional economic integration and prosperity. By leveraging the infrastructure and trade opportunities presented by CPEC, Pakistan stands poised to strengthen business linkages within the South Asian region, thereby unlocking new avenues for economic collaboration.

From local market dynamics to intricate foreign exchange policies, his insights not only provided a roadmap for Pakistan’s economic journey but also unveiled opportunities for collaborative growth with global partners.

Mr. Mohyeddin underscored a pivotal message in his address, highlighting the critical imperative of bolstering bilateral financial connections between Pakistan and China.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of robust financial relationships in fostering economic growth, he underscored the significance of deepening these ties as a strategic move towards sustainable development.

The seminar also provided a unique platform for dialogue and collaboration, as participating enterprises engaged in substantive discussions with Mr. Mohyeddin on critical financial matters. These face-to-face exchanges served as catalysts for forging meaningful partnerships and driving collaborative ventures forward, fostering an environment conducive to mutual growth and prosperity.

Indeed, the gathering injected new vitality into Pakistan-China cooperation in the financial sphere, with institutions like HBL and Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank emerging as frontrunners in fostering pragmatic collaboration.

As stakeholders explored innovative avenues for cooperation against the backdrop of initiatives like the Belt and Road, Mr. Mohyeddin’s vision for harnessing the potential of these endeavors underscored their role as catalysts for connectivity and shared prosperity.

In conclusion, Mr. Risha Mohyeddin’s address transcended mere rhetoric; it charted a course for economic resilience and prosperity in Pakistan and beyond. With strengthened financial bonds, transformative agricultural policies, and strategic initiatives like CPEC and the Belt and Road, the future holds promise for a mutually beneficial partnership between Pakistan and its global counterparts.