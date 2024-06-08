Private Guard Kills Another Citizen in Karachi

Just days after a security guard killed a YouTuber in Karachi, a private security guard has now shot a teenage boy in North Karachi on Friday.

According to Sir Syed police, the 17-year-old Samad, a ragpicker, was shot and injured by guard Ramzan after an altercation.

ALSO READ Allama Iqbal Open University Approves New Academic Programs

The teenager sustained a bullet wound in the abdomen and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reported that the security guard fled the scene and is currently at large.

This marks the second instance where a private security guard has fatally shot a young individual over a trivial matter. Previously, a YouTuber was shot dead by a guard at Sarina Mobile Market while filming a video.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi stated that 24-year-old Saad Ahmed was filming a TikTok video across from the market.

ALSO READ How to Watch South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

The guard, Ahmed Gul, fired at Saad with a Kalashnikov rifle after Saad pointed at him during a video shoot. Saad later died from his injuries while being taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Ahmed Gul was arrested by the Taimuria police.