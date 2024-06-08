How to Watch South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

South Africa will take on the Netherlands at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign with both teams winning their respective opening matches of Group D.
Both teams have two points on the board after their first round of matches and will look to carry forward the momentum in this World Cup campaign with another win.
Scott Edwards’ side will look to dismantle Aiden Markram’s Proteas which has a star-studded batting line-up that includes the likes of David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton De Kock, and Heinrich Klaasen.
However, since the start of 2023, South Africa has lost nine of the 11 completed T20Is they have played. Most recently, they were thrashed 3-0 by the West Indies. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the first game of their campaign in the T20 World Cup.
You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.
The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.
Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.
Mobile Streaming:
|Sr. No.
|Live Streaming Platform
|Android
|IOS
|1.
|Myco
|LINK
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|3.
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
Web Streaming:
|1.
|Ptv Sports
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
|3.
|Tapmad
|LINK
TV Streaming
|1.
|Ten Sports
|—-
|2.
|Ptv Sports
|—-
|Region
|Platform
|North America & Canada
|Willow TV
|India
|Disney Hotstar & SS1
|Netherlands
|NOS
|Rest of the World
|Sports Central
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|New Zealand
|SkySport 1,2,3,4
|Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
Other Countries:
|Subsaharan Africa
|Supersport
|UK & Northern Ireland
|SkySports
|MENA
|StarzPlay, Criclife Max
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV, Shakti TV
