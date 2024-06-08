PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 2:59 pm

South Africa will take on the Netherlands at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign with both teams winning their respective opening matches of Group D.

Both teams have two points on the board after their first round of matches and will look to carry forward the momentum in this World Cup campaign with another win.

Scott Edwards’ side will look to dismantle Aiden Markram’s Proteas which has a star-studded batting line-up that includes the likes of David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton De Kock, and Heinrich Klaasen.

However, since the start of 2023, South Africa has lost nine of the 11 completed T20Is they have played. Most recently, they were thrashed 3-0 by the West Indies. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the first game of their campaign in the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands have some experience in the shortest format of the game as they have made 5 appearances in the T20 World Cup history with their debut appearance coming in 2009.
The Dutch have a formidable batting side with the likes of Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, and captain Scott Edwards while their most dangerous bowler is pacer Paul Van Meekeren.
The Netherlands defeated South Africa in the last T20 World Cup two years ago in Australia and will look to repeat that feat once again.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

>