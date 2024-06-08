Allama Iqbal Open University Approves New Academic Programs

The Academic Council of Allama Iqbal Open University has approved the introduction of new programs, including BS programs, PGD programs, certificate courses, and short courses, during a meeting attended by department heads, principal officers, and external members.

This was the 67th meeting of the Academic Council and the 51st meeting of the Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) of AIOU.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and organized by Registrar Raja Umer Younis. The minutes of the previous meeting were unanimously approved.

The council also approved changes in the titles and content of several courses offered by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, and Faculty of Sciences.

Newly approved courses include BS programs in Political Science, International Relations, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Environmental Studies, a short IELTS course and a PGD in Clinical Nutrition.

Agenda items from service departments, including the Examination Department, Directorate of Regional Services, and Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production, were also approved.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed faculty members and deans to adhere to university and Higher Education Commission policies when designing courses and preparing teaching materials. He introduced the new members and assured efforts to enhance the quality of education.

These decisions will be approved by the University’s Supreme Body (Executive Council) in the next meeting.