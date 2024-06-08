Realme’s New Fast Charging Tech Can Charge a Phone in Under 5 Minutes

Realme is advancing its position as a leader in fast-charging technology. In a recent discussion with YouTuber TheTechChap, Francis Wong, the Head of Marketing for Realme Global, disclosed that the company is testing a groundbreaking 300W charging technology.

The company has been pioneering in this field for some time. In 2021, Realme launched its 65W DartCharge technology with the GT Master Edition phone, which can completely charge its 4300 mAh battery in just 33 minutes.

Following this, in 2022, Realme unveiled the GT Neo 3, which supports 150W charging. This technology enables the phone’s 4500 mAh battery to charge from 0 to 50% in 5 minutes. But now we are heading towards a whopping 100% charge in under 5 minutes.

While Realme has only revealed that they’re working on this technology, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has even shown off this technology for phones. Redmi’s 300W fast charging technology showcased remarkable results, achieving a 50% charge in less than three minutes and a full charge in under five minutes.

As for Realme’s 300W charging tech, specific details are limited. The recent interview with Francis Wong did not cover particulars such as charging durations or potential disadvantages. It remains uncertain when, or even if, this technology will be integrated into commercially available smartphones.

While the rapid charging capability provides clear benefits, particularly for users who need quick power boosts, it also presents challenges. Faster charging speeds can lead to overheating, which may compromise the battery’s health and longevity.

Moreover, accommodating high-wattage charging requires significant infrastructure enhancements, like larger and more effective vapor chamber cooling systems. These upgrades could potentially increase the cost of the smartphones.

However, most phones with blazing fast charging tech have various safety measures and features to maintain battery health during fast charging, it remains to be seen what Realme will implement for the mind-boggling 300 watts.