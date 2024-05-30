Realme 13 Pro+ Memory Options and Colors Leaked

Realme is working on releasing two phones in the global market soon, the GT 6 and 13 Pro+. While GT 6 is going to be a flagship-grade phone, 13 Pro+ is expected to be an upper mid-range device.

Thanks to a new report from 91Mobiles, we now know the model number, memory configurations, and color options for the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+. The Indian model is going to have the RMX3921 model number and will be available in two color variants, Monet Gold and Emerald Green. There will be several different memory configurations to choose from including 8 GB+128 GB, 8 GB+256 GB, 12 GB+256 GB, and 12 GB+512 GB.

Older reports have revealed that the Realme 13 Pro+ will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is yet to be announced. As for the camera, it is expected to include a 50MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The company introduced a periscope telephoto camera in its non-flagship phone series with the Realme 12 Pro+. It had a 64MP sensor with 3x zoom.

However, the Realme 12 Pro only had a regular telephoto unit instead of a periscope shooter, which is why it is unlikely that the Realme 13 Pro will get a periscope shooter.

Realme GT 6

As for the other upcoming phone, the Realme GT 6 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6. As mentioned earlier, it is going to be a flagship phone that will rival the likes of Redmi K70 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, and iQOO Neo 9s Pro.