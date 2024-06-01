Realme GT6 Confirmed to Launch on June 20

Realme made an announcement yesterday, confirming the GT series’ comeback to global markets. The GT 6T has already debuted in India, and the arrival of the GT6 was confirmed yesterday as well.

Today, Chase Xu, Realme’s Vice President and Global Marketing President, shared a teaser video on his X account. Keep an eye out for the “newspaper” featured 19 seconds into the video below.

The video confirms June 20 as the launch date, featuring the GT6 alongside the tagline “Power meets AI,” hinting at the device’s AI capabilities, as revealed in a leaked retail box. These AI features may include the same offerings as most other OEMs including text summarization and translation, enhanced image editing, custom wallpapers, and more.

Realme has scheduled the release of episode 2 of its “Real Talk” show for June 3, which might provide further insights into the GT6. Speculations suggest it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, the FCC certification hints at a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. Additionally, a GT6 Pro variant is expected later, boasting a larger 6,000 mAh battery.

Since the Realme GT6 is set to launch soon, it should not be long before the GT6 Pro follows up, but we don’t have an official launch date yet. The international launch price is more than likely going to be higher than India and China.