Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Illegal Pilgrims Ahead of Hajj 2024

Ahead of Hajj 2024, where Saudi Arabia is making special arrangements, there is also a crackdown on illegal Hajj pilgrims.

Recently, the Saudi police arrested a Pakistani citizen. According to local reports, the individual was detained by Jeddah Police for sharing false information and making claims regarding Hajj campaigns, accommodation, and travel facilities.

The reports indicate that legal action has been initiated against the Pakistani citizen, with public prosecution being recommended.

Warnings have been issued to those attempting to enter Mecca illegally or using fake documents before Hajj. Travel agents and hotels have also been cautioned against participating in any illegal activities.

The security authority advised the public not to respond to advertisements offering Hajj bracelets, travel facilities, or services to perform Hajj on behalf of others. They confirmed that such actions would incur heavy fines, and any illegal or suspicious activity should be reported to 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and Al Sharqiya, or to 999 in other cities.