Saudi Arabia Issues Heatwave Alert for Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced a heat advisory for pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj, warning them to prepare for extremely high temperatures during their sacred journey.

The National Meteorology Center predicts an average maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in Makkah and Medina, which increases one and a half to two degrees above the usual norms for this period.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a mandatory pilgrimage for all financially and physically capable Muslims. The pilgrimage spans four days and involves a series of sacred rituals in Makkah and its surroundings. This year, the Hajj begins on June 14.

Last year, over 1.8 million Muslims participated in the Hajj. During the 2023 pilgrimage, extreme heat led to more than 2,000 cases of heat stress among pilgrims. The number of affected individuals is likely higher, as not all sought medical attention.

In response to the forecasted heat, Saudi authorities are implementing measures to mitigate the effects on pilgrims. These measures include the provision of air-conditioned tents and misting systems to help keep participants cool.

Ayman Ghulam, the head of the meteorology center, emphasized the importance of adequate hydration for pilgrims. He stressed the need for sufficient water intake to meet daily consumption requirements as temperatures soar.

As the Hajj approaches, pilgrims are urged to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions.