Solar Panel Prices Increased Amid Tax Rumors

Amid speculation about new taxes on solar panels in the forthcoming federal budget, prices for these panels have already been increased.

According to local media reports, the price of solar panels has risen by Rs. 8 per watt. Consequently, a 580-watt solar panel now costs between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000, while smaller panels of 180 to 280 watts are priced at Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500.

ALSO READ HEC Launches Fully Funded Study Program for China

The reports added that solar panel traders have begun stockpiling and filling their warehouses with panels. Their strategy is to withhold these goods, intending to sell them at higher prices following the federal budget announcement in a few days.

On the other hand, Power Division has denied the rumors that the solar net metering policy was ending in Pakistan.

ALSO READ AirSial Expands International Routes With New Planes

In a brief statement, it said there is no truth to such claims and no instructions have been issued by the Prime Minister on any changes to the Net Metering Policy. The Power Division lamented that news channels should’ve asked for comment before reporting such news.