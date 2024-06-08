HEC Launches Fully Funded Study Program for China

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a study/placement opportunity in China for six months. This fully funded program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students. The study program aims to provide participants with a comprehensive educational experience, fostering cross-cultural understanding and enhancing professional skills.
The initiative’s objective is to equip scholars with new knowledge and insights, enabling them to establish academic linkages for success in a globalized world. By exploring exclusive pathways to academic excellence and professional growth, scholars and students are encouraged to embark on this transformative journey and contribute to the global talent pool.
Scholarship Overview
- Levels: Bachelor, Masters, PhD
- Fields: All Fields
- Offered By: Higher Education Commission (HEC)
- Type: Local
- Category: Merit Based
- Area: All Pakistan
- Deadline: June 15, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Minimum Academic Requirements are
- Undergraduate (UG), Masters (MS), and Doctoral (PhD) candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3 out of 4.
- Postgraduate (PG) students (MS & PhD) must have completed their coursework and must apply within specified disciplines.
- UG students must be in the final year of their degree program and must apply within specified disciplines.
- Possession of an acceptance letter from a Chinese university within the top 500 QS/THE/Shanghai Ranking.
- NOC from the parent university for a placement of six months in China.
Age Limit
- Undergraduates: 25 years
- Masters Programs: 35 years
- Doctoral Programs: 40 years
List of Disciplines for HEC Study/Placement Program in China
- Culture and Society
- Infrastructure and Transportation
- Technology and Innovation
- Resource Management
- Global Trade and Services
- Geosciences
- Health Security, Telemedicine, and control of epidemics
- Art, Design, Digital Media and Mass Communication
- Hospitality & Tourism Development
- Coastal and Ocean Economy
How to Apply
- Applicants are required to submit an online application via the provided link.
- Printed copies of the online application form should not be sent.
- Only selected candidates will be advised to provide a signed printed copy of the online application form along with the requisite documents.
The deadline for submission of the online application form is Saturday, June 15, 2024.