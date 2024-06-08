HEC Launches Fully Funded Study Program for China

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a study/placement opportunity in China for six months. This fully funded program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students. The study program aims to provide participants with a comprehensive educational experience, fostering cross-cultural understanding and enhancing professional skills.

The initiative’s objective is to equip scholars with new knowledge and insights, enabling them to establish academic linkages for success in a globalized world. By exploring exclusive pathways to academic excellence and professional growth, scholars and students are encouraged to embark on this transformative journey and contribute to the global talent pool.

Scholarship Overview

Levels: Bachelor, Masters, PhD

Fields: All Fields

Offered By: Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Type: Local

Category: Merit Based

Area: All Pakistan

Deadline: June 15, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Academic Requirements are

Undergraduate (UG), Masters (MS), and Doctoral (PhD) candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3 out of 4.

Postgraduate (PG) students (MS & PhD) must have completed their coursework and must apply within specified disciplines.

UG students must be in the final year of their degree program and must apply within specified disciplines.

Possession of an acceptance letter from a Chinese university within the top 500 QS/THE/Shanghai Ranking.

NOC from the parent university for a placement of six months in China.

Age Limit

Undergraduates: 25 years

Masters Programs: 35 years

Doctoral Programs: 40 years

List of Disciplines for HEC Study/Placement Program in China

Culture and Society Infrastructure and Transportation Technology and Innovation Resource Management Global Trade and Services Geosciences Health Security, Telemedicine, and control of epidemics Art, Design, Digital Media and Mass Communication Hospitality & Tourism Development Coastal and Ocean Economy

How to Apply

Applicants are required to submit an online application via the provided link.

Printed copies of the online application form should not be sent.

Only selected candidates will be advised to provide a signed printed copy of the online application form along with the requisite documents.

The deadline for submission of the online application form is Saturday, June 15, 2024.