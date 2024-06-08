AirSial Expands International Routes With New Planes

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 4:45 pm

A local private airline has announced an expansion of its international flight operations to serve more passengers traveling abroad from Pakistan.

According to a report, AirSial has decided to ramp up its international flight operations following the acquisition of five modern aircraft on lease.

The report added that the airline’s management has been in touch with several aviation companies to secure the purchase of these new planes. Furthermore, the private airline plans to hire additional staff, including pilots and cabin crew, to support its expanded operations.

Recently, the cabinet approved AirSial to operate flights on seven new international routes. These routes include destinations in China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Kuwait.

In separate news, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in its recent six-month performance evaluation of domestic airlines ranked the private airline at the bottom with a punctuality rating of 80.77 percent.

