Drizzling in New York? Pakistan Vs. India 2024 T20 World Cup Clash Latest Weather Update

Pakistan India can face disruption at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium due to rain as drizzle has started at the ground just before the high voltage T20 World Cup match.

Rohit Sharma’s men will look to gain maximum points against Pakistan but it seems like that might not happen with Babar Azam’s men getting some respite.

The Men in Green lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in New York which means that Pakistan is under massive pressure to gain points and will have to depend on other results to qualify for the Super 8s.

Babar Azam’s side unraveled against Virat Kohli in a high-pressure finish in 2022 and were utterly overwhelmed in 2023.

Pakistan will face Canada on June 11 and Ireland on June in their last two matches of Group A which makes the match against India a do or die affair for Babar Azam’s men.

