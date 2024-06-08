Points Table As South Africa Defeat Netherlands In Another Close Encounter

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Netherlands at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

Ottneil Baartmen was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he registered brilliant bowling figures of 4-11 in his allotted 4 overs quota to restrict the Netherlands to 103-9 in the first innings.

ALSO READ Pakistan Has No Plan For Any Situation, Says Misbah Ul Haq

Sybrant Engelbrecht scored 40 runs off 45 deliveries while battling against the South African bowlers on a difficult New York pitch. Logan Van Beek scored a blitz of 23 runs lower down the order to help the Dutch get past the 100-run mark.

Both Andrich Nortje and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets to help South Africa restrict the opposition on a low total albeit on a difficult pitch.

Check out the full 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table here.

Vivian Kingma and Logan Van Beek destroyed the South African top order in the early over but then David Miller and Tristan Stubbs made 65 65-run partnership after they were reduced 12-4 in the powerplay.

David Miller scored a master-class innings of 59 runs from 51 deliveries reading the situation of the game sumptuously while Tristan Stubbs hepled his strike partner with a handy innings of 33 runs.

ALSO READ Not Sending Fakhar Zaman On Strike In Super Over Was Baffling, Says Yuvraj Singh

Left-handed South African batting maestro scored 4 sixes and 3 fours in his half-century to ease the Proteas towards victory against the Netherlands by 4 wickets.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Group D