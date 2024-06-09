Govt Likely to Restrict Local Sales of Imported Vehicles

By Shahzad Paracha | Published Jun 9, 2024 | 11:01 am

The federal government is considering imposing restrictions on the sale of imported old vehicles in Pakistan for up to three years in the next fiscal year’s budget.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently in a meeting directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to control the massive misuse of personnel baggage schemes, transfer of residence, and gift schemes on the import of old and used vehicles.

Sources said that the personnel baggage scheme, transfer of residence, and gift scheme are reportedly misused on the import of old and used vehicles.

ALSO READ

The PM directed the member customs policy, FBR to ensure implementation of the import policy on the import of old and used vehicles in spirit.

It is expected that a major policy change will be made by restricting local sales of imported old vehicles in Pakistan for a period of three years.

The FBR will also propose legal changes to ensure that commercial importers remain unable to misuse the passports of overseas Pakistanis. The vehicles are imported in the name of overseas Pakistanis under the baggage scheme and immediately sold in commercial markets.

Under the law, overseas Pakistanis are entitled to import vehicles under the personnel baggage scheme, transfer of residence, and gift scheme who have not imported, gifted, or received a vehicle during the last two years under the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022.

Finance Bill 2024 is expected to check misuse of the policy on the import of old and used vehicles, sources added.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shahzad Paracha

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>