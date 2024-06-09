Pakistan Football Team’s Departure to Tajikistan in Serious Doubt

Pakistan men’s national football team’s departure to Tajikistan is still unresolved FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 as the national team’s flight got cancelled which was scheduled for Friday from Faisalabad for Dushanbe.

PFF Normalisation Committee approached PIA for a chartered flight to take the team to Tajikistan after the flight was delayed twice before its cancellation.

According to multiple reports, all the PIA jets were booked already and consequently, the airlines refused to provide a plane to the team so that they could go on board.

Reportedly, eight members of the Pakistan team have already reached Dushanbe while the other members are still stranded in their own country due to flight issues.

The apex football Federation has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for assistance in this matter while the NC has also approached another airline.

It should be noted that there are no flights from Pakistan to Dushanbe which has delayed the flight of the players further which means that the national team may not find themselves fielding eleven players on the pitch against Tajikistan.

Pakistan will take on Tajikistan in their last game of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 which is scheduled for June 11 at Dushanbe Stadium.

Stephen Constantine’s men recently lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 at Jinnah Stadium and will look to clinch at least 1 point from their FIFA World Cup campaign.