PFF Announces Final 24-Man Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifier Matches

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the final national men’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on June 6 followed by an away fixture against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with Diaspora (D) players already joined the team.

Seven Diaspora players have joined the team including the likes of Otis Khan, Yousuf Butt, Mohammad Fazal (D), Abdullah Iqbal (D),Rahis Nabi (D),Imran Kayani (D) and McKeal Abdullah.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Yousuf Butt (D) Saqib Hanif Hassan Ali

Defenders:

Abdullah Iqbal (D) Mohammad Fazal (D) Haseeb Khan Rao Omer Hayat Mamoon Moosa Mohammad Saddam Jr. Waqar Baloch Abdul Rehman

Midfielders:

Moin Ahmed Jr. Rahis Nabi (D) Otis Khan (D) Ali Uzair Gujjar Umair Ali Toqeer ul Hassan Alamgir Ghazi Ali Zafar

Forwards:

Shayek Dost Imran Kayani (D) McKeal Abdullah (D) Adeel Younas Fareedulah

Pakistan are placed in Group G with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.