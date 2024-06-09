Players Applaud PCB for Organizing Inaugural Women’s University Tournament

In a historic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its first-ever Women’s University Tournament across various cities in the country. This ambitious initiative aims to provide a competitive platform for university players to perform at higher levels, heralding a transformative era in Pakistani women’s cricket.

The primary objective of the tournament was to encourage more girls to take up cricket. This university tournament is particularly significant for institutions where women’s cricket is either not played or the women’s teams are new and inexperienced. These tournaments will not only help young players gain invaluable experience but also motivate universities to take their women’s cricket programs seriously.

Tournament Overview

Fourteen teams representing four zones participated in the inaugural tournament, with a total of 22 matches played across six different grounds over six days.

Lahore Zone:

In the Lahore Zone, four teams—Punjab University, Kinnaird College, Lahore College Women University, and Government College Lahore—competed. The format was round-robin, where each team played against the others. Punjab University emerged as the top team in the group stage, winning all their matches. Kinnaird College secured the second position with two wins out of three matches, while Lahore College Women University (LCWU) won one match. Government College failed to win any matches. Matches were held at two venues: Comsats cricket ground Lahore and Government College Lahore University ground. In the final match at the Comsats cricket ground, Punjab University defeated Kinnaird College by 23 runs.

Karachi Zone:

In the Karachi Zone, four teams (University of Karachi, Jinnah University, Institute of Business Administration University, and Newport Institute) participated in the competition. All teams competed in a round-robin format. The University of Karachi topped the group stage, winning all their games, followed by Jinnah University in second place, IBA University in third, and Newport Institute in fourth. Matches were held at two venues: the IBA University cricket ground and the NED University ground. In the final match, the University of Karachi defeated Jinnah University by 10 wickets at the IBA University cricket ground.

Rawalpindi Zone:

In the Rawalpindi Zone, three teams (Fatima Jinnah Women University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, and International Islamic University) participated in the competition. All teams competed in a round-robin format. Fatima Jinnah Women University topped the group stage by winning all their games, followed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in second place, and International Islamic University in third. All matches were played at the Viqar-un-Nisa College ground. In the final match, Fatima Jinnah Women University defeated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University by 7 wickets.

Multan Zone:

In the Multan Zone, three teams (Women University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, and Islamia University Bahawalpur) participated in the competition. All teams competed in a round-robin format. Bahauddin Zakariya University topped the group stage by winning all their games, followed by Islamia University Bahawalpur in second place, and Women University in third. All matches were played at the Bahauddin Zakariya University ground. In the final match, Bahauddin Zakariya University defeated Islamia University Bahawalpur by 1 run.

Players Embrace the initiative

When you talk to the cricketers, one common sentiment stands out: they are all eager to excel. Each girl speaks passionately about her desire to advance to Pakistan level cricket tournaments and ultimately become part of Team Pakistan, representing the country on a global stage.

Many participants have shared their thoughts on the inaugural Women’s University Tournament:

ALSO READ Pakistan Has No Plan For Any Situation, Says Misbah Ul Haq

“Alhamdulillah, it was an incredible experience leading my team to victory in the Women’s University Tournament. This tournament was a fantastic initiative that showcased the talent and dedication of female cricketers. It provided a platform for us to compete, learn, and grow, and I believe it will help in the development of women’s cricket in the future. These kinds of tournaments should be held regularly so that women get maximum opportunities to showcase their talent and prove how much potential they have,” says Rabia Rafi, captain of Bahauddin Zakariya University, the winners of the inaugural Women’s University Tournament (Multan Zone).

While conversing with Farzana Farooq, the right-hand wicket-keeper batter and captain of Kinnaird College, she stressed that this tournament will inspire other university girls to engage in sports, particularly cricket:

“As the captain of the Kinnaird College cricket team and speaking from a player’s perspective, the initiative taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board to organize a cricket tournament for university women was truly commendable. It provided us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent, passion, and dedication for the sport on a competitive platform. The initiative has not only boosted our confidence as players but has also inspired us to aim for higher goals in the world of cricket. Such initiatives are crucial in empowering women to actively participate in sports like cricket. The PCB’s efforts in promoting women’s cricket are truly praiseworthy, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this positive change in the cricketing landscape. The tournament exemplifies PCB’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket and encouraging more women to actively participate in the game, ultimately empowering them to pursue their dreams and excel in the field of cricket.”

GulRukh, the Punjab University Captain, who represented Pakistan-A in the home series against Thailand Women, emphasizes the importance of such tournaments:

“The experience of this tournament has been fantastic. It has provided us with a great opportunity, especially at the grassroots level, where such initiatives always benefit youngsters aspiring to pursue a career in cricket. More exposure to cricket allows us to gain valuable experience and confidence. Naturally, with experience, we can aspire to compete with the top teams in the world. Therefore, we are truly grateful to the PCB for providing us with such platforms to consistently perform and encourage young talent. We eagerly look forward to more tournaments in the future.”

“The inaugural Women’s University Tournament was a great initiative. Despite the scorching heat, the girls showed potential, showcasing their skills and passion for the game. The tournament provided a valuable opportunity for players to gain experience and improve their skills. There should be more tournaments like this to encourage everyone to participate,” says Haleema Dua, left-handed opener from Lahore College Women University, who was also with the Pakistan-U19 team on the Bangladesh tour in January 2024.

“It was an amazing experience. For the first time, the PCB took a significant step by organizing an inter-university tournament for women. We participated with great enthusiasm and encountered some highly competitive teams. The event was impeccably organized, offering us an excellent platform to exhibit our skills. We eagerly anticipate more such opportunities in the future,” expresses Fatima Shahid from Kinnaird College, who also competed in the recently concluded PCB National ODI Cup.

University cricketers who can’t play club cricket due to their studies welcomed the initiative. They believe these tournaments will promote women’s cricket at the university level, allowing them to play regularly while balancing cricket with their studies.

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Ambar Maria from BZU Multan, a university student who hadn’t played any high-level cricket before this event, expressed her thoughts on the initiative: “This event proved to be a very good experience because it provided an opportunity for those players who couldn’t participate in other domestic events. In my opinion, this event was a good initiative by the PCB.”

Samina Aftab from Islamia University Bahawalpur, who won the Player of the Tournament award in the Multan Zone, expressed:

“The recent PCB inter-university tournament was a great initiative for all of us. It provided us with a platform to showcase our talents and recognize everyone’s abilities. I performed very well in this tournament and, Alhamdulillah, became the player of the tournament. I hope that such tournaments are conducted more frequently so that players get more opportunities to showcase their abilities.”

Fast bowling all-rounder from Fatima Jinnah University, Sajjal Tafseer, expresses gratitude to the PCB chairman for creating an environment conducive to university cricketers:

“I am very thankful to the PCB chairman for taking this initiative for women’s cricket. Although we live in an environment where support for women in sports is limited, this tournament has brought hope to many female cricketers. It not only provides us with an opportunity to play and showcase our talent and skills but also enhances our learning in a broader way. This initiative will yield fruitful results in the future. I request the PCB chairman to hold such tournaments regularly. These steps can help in the development of women’s cricket and bring many future stars to Pakistani teams.”

Impact on Women’s cricket

The women’s university tournament initiative is set to significantly influence the growth of women cricketers in Pakistan. Female cricketers at the school or college level have historically faced a lack of clear pathways to progress to the highest levels of the sport. These tournaments will provide university students with the chance to demonstrate their abilities, possibly leading to emerging contracts, inclusion in the Pakistan-A team, or invitations to national training camps. Additionally, it will motivate college-level players to refine their skills early on, aspiring to secure positions in university teams directly.

More universities are likely to embrace women’s cricket and begin investing in the sport. In the Lahore zone, matches were hosted at the Comsats University ground, which previously did not cater to women’s cricket. Perhaps, in the coming year, they will have a team representing them. Several universities offer scholarships to their top athletes, and if they extend the same opportunities to women cricketers, it could attract a larger audience and encourage more girls to take up cricket, thereby increasing participation.

By observing the professionalism exhibited by players from a handful of well-established universities, others are expected to allocate funds, set up fitness gyms, and recruit trainers to enhance the professionalism of their women’s cricket programs.

ALSO READ Not Sending Fakhar Zaman On Strike In Super Over Was Baffling, Says Yuvraj Singh

Future Improvements

The inaugural university tournament organized by the PCB has received praise for its positive impact on women’s cricket, yet it also reveals areas for improvement in future editions. One prominent issue revolves around the scheduling of tournaments and match timings. May, which has been consistently the hottest month in Pakistan’s summer season, coincidentally PCB hosted both domestic tournaments (T20i and ODI) last year, and now the Women’s University Tournament also took place in May. Unlike men’s college cricket, where matches often take place in the evenings under lights, women’s matches are typically scheduled during the day, depriving them of the opportunity to play in more favorable conditions. Shifting these tournaments to favorable months would not only enable players to perform at their best but also enhance the overall spectator experience, potentially boosting attendance and support for women’s cricket. With the increasing interest in women’s cricket and the imperative to promote gender equality in sports, prioritizing optimal playing conditions becomes paramount.

The next major improvement is to expand the tournament to include more regions. In the recent tournament, major cities like Quetta, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, and even the capital city Islamabad were not represented. Expanding the tournament to these regions can help the PCB promote women’s cricket in Pakistan more effectively. This expansion will allow for more inclusive participation and discover new talent across the nation. By giving opportunities to women cricketers from different backgrounds and areas, the PCB can build a stronger and more representative cricket community, ultimately strengthening the sport in the country.

The tournament’s format is another key area that needs improvement. In its first season, the tournament was similar to an intra-city university competition, with teams only from four cities. However, there was no inter-city competition, as each team played only with its own city team. To boost the competitive spirit and revive city-based rivalries, the PCB could restructure the tournament format for future editions. After the intra-city stage, the PCB could create a pool of winners from different zones or cities to compete in the next stage. This change would increase the level of competition and reinvigorate city-based rivalries, motivating players to perform at their best.

About the Author: Bilal Saleem. An Engineer by profession and a cricket lover by passion.