PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rain Comes Back After the Toss in Pakistan vs India 2024 World Cup Match

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 9, 2024 | 7:51 pm

LATEST UPDATE:

Rain has stopped and the match will begin at 8:20pm Pakistan Time.

The match has been further affected by rain after the toss of the Pakistan Vs. India 2024 T20 World Cup clash. Earlier, the toss was delayed by half an hour as the captains walked out for the all-important toss after 30 minutes of the scheduled toss time.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, with Babar Azam’s men making only one change. Imad Wasim came into the playing XI for Azam Khan.

ALSO READ

Rohit Sharma made no change in their playing XI, many expected that Kuldeep Yadav might play against Pakistan as the left-arm leg-spinner has been a Kryptonite for Pakistan.

Instead, the Men in Blue are going with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as their spin options, both are left-arm orthodox spinners with immaculate line and length in their armory.

ALSO READ

The Men in Green lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in New York which means that Pakistan is under massive pressure to gain points and will have to depend on other results to qualify for the Super 8s.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>