Toss Update 2024 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Wins The Toss Against India, Line-Ups Announced

Pakistan won the toss against India at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan aims to restrict their arch-rivals on a low total.

This will be Pakistan’s second match in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A, following their shocking loss against the USA in the opening game of the World Cup campaign.

The Nassau County Cricket Stadium buzzed with energy as fans from both nations filled the stands, creating a sea of green and blue. The weather conditions are cloudy and rain can also disrupt the play considering there was some drizzle as well.

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome India’s bowling line-up in challenging conditions in New York.

As for the team news, Pakistan has made one change with Imad Wasim coming in for Pakistan and India have gone with the same team.

The outcome of this high-stakes encounter could significantly influence the Group A standings in this year’s T20 World Cup and also Pakistan’s chances of staying in the tournament.

LINE-UPS