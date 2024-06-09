PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Toss Update 2024 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Wins The Toss Against India, Line-Ups Announced

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 9, 2024 | 7:33 pm

Pakistan won the toss against India at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan aims to restrict their arch-rivals on a low total.

This will be Pakistan’s second match in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A, following their shocking loss against the USA in the opening game of the World Cup campaign.

ALSO READ

The Nassau County Cricket Stadium buzzed with energy as fans from both nations filled the stands, creating a sea of green and blue. The weather conditions are cloudy and rain can also disrupt the play considering there was some drizzle as well.

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome India’s bowling line-up in challenging conditions in New York.

As for the team news, Pakistan has made one change with Imad Wasim coming in for Pakistan and India have gone with the same team.

ALSO READ

The outcome of this high-stakes encounter could significantly influence the Group A standings in this year’s T20 World Cup and also Pakistan’s chances of staying in the tournament.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

LINE-UPS

Pakistan India
Babar Azam (c) Rohit Sharma (c)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Virat Kohli
Usman Khan Rishabh Pant (wk)
Fakhar Zaman Suryakumar Yadav
Iftikhar Ahmed Shivam Dube
Imad Wasim Hardik Pandya
Shadab Khan Ravindra Jadeja
Shaheen Afridi Axar Patel
Mohammad Amir Jasprit Bumrah
Naseem Shah Mohammad Siraj
Haris Rauf Arshdeep Singh

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>