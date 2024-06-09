These Most Wanted Professions Make it Easy to Get Work Visa in Switzerland

Switzerland is facing a critical workforce crisis in 41 different areas, according to the 2023 European Network of Employment Services (EURES) Report on shortages and surpluses.

Key sectors affected include healthcare, engineering, IT, education, and the justice field.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Major Relief for Government Employees

The report identifies specific professions facing shortages in Switzerland. The current shortage is offering a big opportunity for foreign professionals who want to move abroad, particularly to Switzerland.

The impacted professions in urgent need of hardworking individuals include:

Engineering : Environmental engineers, civil engineers, mining engineers, metallurgists, similar roles.

: Environmental engineers, civil engineers, mining engineers, metallurgists, similar roles. IT : Computer network professionals, systems administrators, database designers, and administrators, applications programmers, software developers.

: Computer network professionals, systems administrators, database designers, and administrators, applications programmers, software developers. Healthcare : Health professionals, optometrists and ophthalmic opticians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, nursing professionals, generalist medical practitioners.

: Health professionals, optometrists and ophthalmic opticians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, nursing professionals, generalist medical practitioners. Education : Special needs teachers, university and higher education teachers.

: Special needs teachers, university and higher education teachers. Justice: Judges, lawyers.

Switzerland, along with Ireland and Norway, depends heavily on foreign-trained doctors and nurses.

The demand for skilled labor continues t to rise and opportunities for foreign professionals in these fields are likely to grow even further.