Peshawar’s Northern Bypass Road Issue Resolved After 16 Years

In a landmark development for Peshawar’s infrastructure and regional trade, the prolonged dispute over the Northern Bypass project has been resolved after 16 years.

The Kukikhel tribes have consented to transfer land ownership to the National Highway Authority (NHA), unblocking the project stuck in limbo.

The resolution came through a government-mediated jirga, reflecting the successful collaboration between provincial authorities and local communities.

The Northern Bypass, especially the segment from Takhta Baig to Nasir Bagh Road in the Khyber district, will significantly reduce the city’s notorious traffic congestion.

Once completed, the new bypass will cut travel time from Takhta Baig to Motorway M1 to 18 minutes. Furthermore, the Northern Bypass Ring Road, slated to open by December 31, 2024, will ease traffic flow on major thoroughfares such as Jamrud Road, University Road, Ring Road, and GT Road.

Beyond Peshawar, the Northern Bypass will facilitate smoother vehicular movement between Afghanistan, Khyber, and the motorway, alleviating traffic at key points like Karkhano Market, Hayatabad, and Ring Road.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry thanked all parties for their cooperation in reaching this significant agreement.