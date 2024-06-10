FDE Launches Summer Camp for Students

Under the directive of Education Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has introduced a summer camp program for students in grades IX-XII attending public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad during the summer break.

Scheduled from June 24 to July 21, the event will take place across 16 degree colleges under the supervision of the FDE. These participating institutions include Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Street No 25, F-6/2, IMCG(Postgraduate) F-7/4, IMCG F-10/2, Islamabad Model College of Commerce for Girls F-10/3, Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-10/4, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8/2, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of CommerceH-8/4, IMCB H-9, IMCG (Postgraduate) F-7/2, IMCG F-7/4, IMCG (Postgraduate)G-10/4, Federal Government College of Home Economics & Management Sciences F-11/1, IMCG I-8/3, and IMCG Humak.

The summer camp is exclusively available to students from educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the FDE’s jurisdiction. Aimed at offering a diverse learning experience, separate classes and venues will be provided for male and female students.

The Ministry of Education also highlighted a significant opportunity for teachers, particularly those specializing in English, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and computer science.

Selected teachers will be recognized for their valuable contributions to the summer camp with an honorarium equivalent to one basic salary.