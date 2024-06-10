Gold Price in Pakistan Steady After Saturday’s Slump

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday after dropping by over Rs. 3,500 per tola on Saturday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 239,400, while the price of 10 grams was recorded at Rs. 205,247.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 3,600 per tola on Saturday, the biggest single-day decline during the week.

In the international market, gold prices clawed back some ground after dropping the most in over three years in the previous session, as data out of China and the US disappointed speculators betting on Chinese demand and an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent at $2,304.92 per ounce as of 1200 GMT while the US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,323.20.