Pakistan to Send 1,000 Students to China for Training

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that the government will send a batch of 1,000 students to the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Base in China for advanced training in agriculture. This decision is part of the government’s efforts to modernize the agricultural sector and enhance productivity.

The Prime Minister assured that the government would cover all expenses for the student’s training. He directed the Ambassador of Pakistan to China and other relevant officials to finalize this arrangement in consultation with Chinese authorities. This announcement was made through a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to the North West Agriculture and Forestry University to establish a campus in Pakistan. He promised full support from the government to facilitate this initiative. He instructed the ambassador and other officials to expedite the creation of a mechanism to implement these plans.

During his visit to the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Base, PM Shehbaz toured various sections, including the Pakistani Pavilion showcasing national products. He was accompanied by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaulllah Tarar, Dr. Musadik Malik, and Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The Prime Minister received a briefing on the collaborative agricultural research at the base, involving 26 countries, with Pakistan being a pioneer partner. He was informed about the contributions of Pakistani scientists and universities in the research efforts.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan, as an agricultural country, is eager to adopt innovations to increase yield per acre. He stated that enhancing agricultural productivity and processing to boost exports is a top priority for his government.

The Prime Minister also visited the latest plant production factory at the base, where he was shown various practical mechanisms in agriculture, underscoring the potential for modern agricultural practices to transform Pakistan’s farming sector.