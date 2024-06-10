Oppo Find X8 Camera and Battery Details Surface

Oppo is anticipated to unveil the Find X8 this October, while the Find X8 Ultra is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2025. As the launch date approaches, rumors are increasing in frequency about the Find X8 series. Recently, a leak from tipster Smart Pikachu revealed new details about the X8’s telephoto camera and battery capacity.

The tipster claims that the Find X8 “series” will include a telephoto macro lens, also known as a telemacro lens. These types of lenses, as the name says, combine the zoom capabilities of telephoto shooters, but can also focus on objects up close. But the use of the word “series” could mean that every single Oppo Find X8 lineup phone will get a telemacro lens.

The tipster also responded to a question asking him about the expected battery capacity of the phone. Without mentioning exact numbers, he said that it would exceed 5,000 mAh, meaning it could be up to 5,500 mAh, or more. Additionally, previous reports have indicated that the Find X8 will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is built on TSMC’s advanced second-generation 3nm N3E process technology.

ALSO READ Oppo F27 Pro+ Details Surface on Geekbench Listing

The Dimensity 9400 chipset is anticipated to include a Cortex-X5 prime CPU core running at 3.4GHz, three Cortex-X4 super cores, and four Cortex-A7 series large cores. This flagship SoC is expected to bring substantial improvements over its predecessor including a 34% leap in power saving at the same performance and an 18% performance increase at the same power.

ALSO READ Oppo Will Bring AI Features to All Smartphones, Unlike Samsung

The series is expected to include the Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and the Find X8 Ultra, but there may be more models in the future.