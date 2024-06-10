Tetanus Injection Price Increases Amid Shortage

Karachi is grappling with a severe shortage of tetanus injections, leading to a thriving black market and significant hardships for patients in need of this crucial medication.

According to the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA), Tetanus Antitoxin Serum (ATS) injections have become extremely scarce in Karachi. Typically, these injections are priced at around 50 rupees, but due to the shortage, they are being sold on the black market for up to ten times the normal price.

The PCDA highlights that the main reason for this scarcity and the subsequent price surge is the escalating cost of raw materials in the global market. The increased prices have made it difficult for manufacturers to produce the injections at their usual cost, reducing supply.

Abdul Samad Budhani, vice-chairman of the PCDA, has stated that some shopkeepers are exploiting the situation by selling the limited stock of tetanus injections at exorbitant prices on the black market. This practice places a significant financial burden on patients and their families, who are already struggling to afford essential medical care.

The shortage of tetanus injections is particularly concerning given their critical role in preventing and treating tetanus infections, which can be life-threatening if not promptly addressed. The lack of available injections is forcing many patients to go without necessary treatment, raising serious public health concerns.

Efforts are being made to address the shortage and stabilize the market. However, until the supply chain issues are resolved and the raw material costs are controlled, the availability of tetanus injections in Karachi is likely to remain limited, and the black market trade is expected to continue.