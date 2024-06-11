Dr Shamshad Akhtar Appointed Chairperson of PSX Board

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 3:32 pm

Former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and ex-caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been appointed as the chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) Board of Directors.

“Please be informed that Dr Shamshad Akhtar, an Independent Director, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited for the Board’s term of three years that commenced on April 19, 2024,” read a statement issued by the PSX on Tuesday.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar served twice as the Federal Finance Minister of Pakistan (2018 and 2023- 2024) holding multiple economic portfolios in the caretaker governments.

She has done Ph.D. from University of Sussex and Completed Post Doctorate (Fulbright) from Havard University. On March 23, 2024, she was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Highest Civil Award of Pakistan).

ProPK Staff

lens

