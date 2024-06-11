FBR Proposes Giant Rs. 12.9 Trillion Tax Collection Target For 2024-25

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 12:58 pm
FBR | ProPakistani

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set an ambitious tax revenue target of Rs. 12.9 trillion for FY2024-25, Rs. 3.72 trillion higher than the current fiscal year.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR has proposed a higher cap on income tax, capital value tax, sales tax on goods and services, and Federal Excise Duty (FED).

ALSO READ

The target for Inland Revenue has been proposed at Rs. 11.37 trillion which includes Rs. 1.31 trillion in sales tax, bringing the total expected revenue from this category to Rs. 3.6 trillion.

FBR has proposed Rs. 1.59 trillion in customs duty, Rs. 267 billion higher than the current fiscal year.

It bears mentioning that FBR is facing a revenue shortfall of Rs. 160 billion by the end of this outgoing year.

ProPakistani reported earlier that the mix of FBR collection is expected to increase from Direct tax (38% in FY25 from 35% in FY24) with 25% YoY growth expected in absolute target in the same. This could be from a mix of increases in existing tax rates and bringing untapped segments into the tax net.

All details will be confirmed in tomorrow’s federal budget presentation.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>