Haris Rauf Completes 100 Wickets in T20Is

Pakistan’s fiery pacer Haris Rauf reached a remarkable milestone in T20 cricket by taking 100 wickets. Rauf reached this landmark during Pakistan’s crucial match against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup, in New York.

The milestone wicket came when Rauf dismissed Canadian batsman Shreyas Movva. Bowling a short of a length delivery, Rauf induced an edge from Movva that was comfortably caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. This pivotal moment occurred in Rauf’s second over, marking a significant achievement in his T20 career.

Not content with just one wicket, Rauf quickly followed up by taking his 101st T20 wicket. He bowled Ravinderpal Singh a couple of deliveries later, showcasing his skill and reaffirming his status as a key player in Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

His ability to take wickets at critical junctures has made him an invaluable asset to the team. As Pakistan continues its campaign in the T20 World Cup, Rauf’s form and prowess will undoubtedly be vital to their success.

The 2024 T20 World Cup has been a challenging tournament for Pakistan, with the match against Canada being a do-or-die encounter. Rauf’s contributions with the ball have provided the team with much-needed breakthroughs, boosting their chances of advancing in the tournament.

His performance against Canada not only secured his place in the record books but also played a crucial role in keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive in the World Cup.